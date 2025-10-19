Burford Brothers Inc. Invests $601,000 in Bank OZK $OZK

Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,114.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 70.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,137.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.3%

OZK opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.88. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $449.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.93 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

