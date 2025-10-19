Burford Brothers Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Burford Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,896,000 after acquiring an additional 89,987 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.3% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.04%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

