Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Northeast Bancorp $NBN

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp in the first quarter worth $358,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 136.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 31.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 40,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 178.6% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northeast Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Northeast Bancorp Stock Performance

Northeast Bancorp stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $743.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northeast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $113.01.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.56%.

Northeast Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Northeast Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

