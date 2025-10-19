Burford Brothers Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,292 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. $ETD

Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 792,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 66,727 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 31.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 88,383 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of ETD opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $696.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.12. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $420,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,583,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,358,092.52. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,400 shares of company stock worth $900,866. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

