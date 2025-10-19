NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

