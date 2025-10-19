Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5,391.0% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after acquiring an additional 609,938 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $30,429,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,608,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,233,000 after acquiring an additional 263,274 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,667,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,571,000 after acquiring an additional 209,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $10,629,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 2.6%

H&R Block stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.31. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

