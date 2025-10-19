Burford Brothers Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Burford Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 186.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.9% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

