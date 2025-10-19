Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $211.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.37. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. HSBC set a $218.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

