VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys New Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 880,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,165 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2,957.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 177.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,620,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,736 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 16,393.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $125,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

Get Our Latest Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.41. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.