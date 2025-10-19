VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys New Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 880,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,658,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,165 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2,957.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 177.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,620,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,736 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 16,393.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $125,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on PACCAR
PACCAR Stock Down 0.5%
NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.41. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Johnson & Johnson’s M&A Strategy Is the Real Story for Investors
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Tesla: Some Analysts Are Calling for A 30% Drop—Time to Panic?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Hedge Funds Flip on the Dollar—A Buy Signal for These 3 Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.