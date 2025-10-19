VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases Shares of 230,590 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 230,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,776,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,048 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,827,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,255,000 after acquiring an additional 182,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,319,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,530,000 after acquiring an additional 76,346 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 400.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,580,000 after acquiring an additional 854,325 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.5%

CBOE opened at $239.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.04. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.30 and a 1-year high of $255.27. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $235.46.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

