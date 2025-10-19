Crux Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Crux Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,151 shares during the quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 61,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 953,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

