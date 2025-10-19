Crux Wealth Advisors Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Crux Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,858 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $439.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 253.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

