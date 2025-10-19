Crux Wealth Advisors Buys 6,694 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Crux Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,831,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,933,000 after buying an additional 1,456,269 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $48,938,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,914,000 after acquiring an additional 425,597 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,520,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,339,000 after acquiring an additional 236,625 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.2%

Sanofi stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.