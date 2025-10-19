First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS Shares Acquired by Crux Wealth Advisors

Crux Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,260,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,836,000 after acquiring an additional 352,687 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,186,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,970,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,261,000 after purchasing an additional 196,268 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 586,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after buying an additional 45,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0%

FTLS stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $70.49. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.