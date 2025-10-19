Crux Wealth Advisors Purchases 7,807 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Crux Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.2% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $219,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $16,971,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.