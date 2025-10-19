Crux Wealth Advisors Buys 395 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Crux Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,237,000 after purchasing an additional 107,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,284,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,712,000 after purchasing an additional 181,831 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,543,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $788.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $716.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.07. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $492.39 and a 12 month high of $793.97.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.54.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

