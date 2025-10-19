Crux Wealth Advisors Purchases 7,822 Shares of CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6,129.3% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Wall Street Zen cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarMax from $92.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CarMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

