Crux Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Crux Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3,493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,914,000 after acquiring an additional 908,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after purchasing an additional 907,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.1%

MA opened at $561.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $580.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.