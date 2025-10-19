Crux Wealth Advisors Has $2.22 Million Holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF $BKHY

Crux Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKHY. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $277,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period.

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. BNY Mellon High Yield ETF has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $48.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

