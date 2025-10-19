Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

NYSE:RTX opened at $158.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $170.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.90. The stock has a market cap of $211.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

