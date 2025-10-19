Crux Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Team LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULG opened at $98.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.38.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.