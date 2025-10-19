Crux Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Team LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
BATS NULG opened at $98.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.38.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
