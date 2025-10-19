Systelligence LLC Grows Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Systelligence LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.95.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

