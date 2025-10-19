Systelligence LLC Sells 3,390 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Systelligence LLC lowered its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,663.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.