Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after buying an additional 367,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in GE Vernova by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after buying an additional 684,794 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in GE Vernova by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,333,000 after buying an additional 622,730 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $736.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.61.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE GEV opened at $599.62 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 144.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $616.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.58.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.