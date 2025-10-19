Alpha Wealth Funds LLC Sells 22,500 Shares of GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. GRAIL makes up approximately 0.7% of Alpha Wealth Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC’s holdings in GRAIL were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAL. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of GRAIL by 187.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of GRAIL by 50.1% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GRAIL by 768.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GRAIL by 390.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GRAIL by 273.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

GRAIL Stock Performance

GRAL opened at $78.00 on Friday. GRAIL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $89.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 4.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRAIL ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by ($0.04). GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 329.86%.The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GRAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on GRAIL in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on GRAIL from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Insider Activity

In other GRAIL news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $498,622.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 727,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,102,485.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $501,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 381,818 shares in the company, valued at $31,312,894.18. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,497 shares of company stock worth $7,515,436 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GRAIL

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

Featured Stories

