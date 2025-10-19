Sims Investment Management LLC Buys 2,709 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Sims Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $342.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.87 and its 200-day moving average is $270.56. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.53.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

