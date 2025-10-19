Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) vs. First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Financial Analysis

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Central Plains Bancshares has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Central Plains Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Central Plains Bancshares and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Plains Bancshares 13.34% 4.52% 0.76% First Busey 9.48% 8.76% 1.04%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Plains Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Busey 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Central Plains Bancshares and First Busey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

First Busey has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.64%. Given First Busey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Busey is more favorable than Central Plains Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Plains Bancshares and First Busey”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Plains Bancshares $27.31 million 2.46 $3.65 million $0.99 16.09 First Busey $663.36 million 3.02 $113.69 million $1.12 20.06

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than Central Plains Bancshares. Central Plains Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of First Busey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Busey beats Central Plains Bancshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Plains Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers electronic banking services, including mobile banking, on-line banking and bill pay, and electronic funds transfer. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech. The Banking segment provides banking services to individual customers, such as demand and savings deposits, money transfers, safe deposit services, individual retirement accounts and other fiduciary services, automated teller machines, and technology-based networks, as well as loan products, including residential real estate, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. This segment also offers banking services to corporate customers, including commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, and agricultural loans, as well as cash management services. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of investment and asset management, investment, brokerage, investment strategy consulting, fiduciary, philanthropic advisory, tax preparation, business succession planning, and employee retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, and foundations; and professional farm management services to the agricultural industry. The FirsTech segment provides payment technology solutions comprising online, mobile, and voice-recognition bill payments; money management and credit card networks; direct debit services; lockbox remittance processing for payments made by mail; and walk-in payments, as well as tools to help clients with billing, reconciliation, bill reminders, and treasury services. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Plains Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Plains Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.