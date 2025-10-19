Alpha Wealth Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 11,700 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Insider Activity

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $119,461.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at $390,619.64. This represents a 23.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -303.03%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.