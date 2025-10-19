Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18,907.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840,775 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 380.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after buying an additional 1,486,385 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,245,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after buying an additional 1,158,797 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,689,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,383,000 after buying an additional 699,740 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.44 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

