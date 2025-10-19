John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF $JHSC Stock Holdings Lifted by Sims Investment Management LLC

Sims Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,349 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF comprises about 4.5% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 515,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 147,195 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,401,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHSC opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $610.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.12.

About John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

