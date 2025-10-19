Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) versus Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Critical Analysis

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) and Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Services of America and Taisei”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Services of America $385.59 million N/A N/A $0.18 55.25 Taisei N/A N/A N/A $278.84 0.06

Dividends

Taisei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Services of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Energy Services of America pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taisei pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Energy Services of America pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taisei pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Taisei is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Services of America and Taisei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A Taisei N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Energy Services of America and Taisei, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Services of America 0 1 1 0 2.50 Taisei 0 0 0 0 0.00

Energy Services of America currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.72%. Given Energy Services of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Energy Services of America is more favorable than Taisei.

Summary

Energy Services of America beats Taisei on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides corrosion protection services, horizontal drilling services, liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. Further, it serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields. It also involved in the redevelopment, public-private partnership/private finance initiative, property management, in-house development, and condominium sales projects. The company was formerly known as Nippon Doboku Corporation and changed its name to Taisei Corporation in 1946. Taisei Corporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

