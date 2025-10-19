Sims Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Sims Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $327.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.01. The company has a market capitalization of $545.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $332.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

