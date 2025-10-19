American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG Shares Sold by Sims Investment Management LLC

Sims Investment Management LLC lowered its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group accounts for 0.2% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 144.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 86.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Financial Group news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $1,343,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at $43,883,106.30. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $131.04 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $150.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.89.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFG

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.