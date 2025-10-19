Alpha Wealth Funds LLC Invests $515,000 in Sinclair, Inc. $SBGI

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Sinclair comprises 0.4% of Alpha Wealth Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 720.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $886.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.31. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.16 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Sinclair’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sinclair from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Stories

