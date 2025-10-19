Alpha Wealth Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in Bausch Health Cos Inc. $BHC

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 4,134.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 673,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 657,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 948,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 467,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 607,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 376,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter valued at $1,473,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Bausch Health Cos
In other news, Director John Paulson bought 34,721,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $312,490,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 70,755,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,802,821. This trade represents a 96.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,964,167 shares of company stock worth $333,757,793. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bausch Health Cos Price Performance
Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Bausch Health Cos had a negative return on equity of 852.36% and a net margin of 0.99%.The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Bausch Health Cos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Cos Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bausch Health Cos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.
Bausch Health Cos Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
