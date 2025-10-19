Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF $PFFV

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFV opened at $22.87 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

