Ballast Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,771 Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF $PSP

Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $67.03 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $327.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

