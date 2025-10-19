Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 258.9% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 213.6% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

