Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,300 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of IESVF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

