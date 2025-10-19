Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,300 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 2.5%
Shares of IESVF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.
