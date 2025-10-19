Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 14000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

