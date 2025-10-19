Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 172,878,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 113,605,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
Wishbone Gold Stock Down 14.3%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £36.27 million, a P/E ratio of -436.36 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
