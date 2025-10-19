Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 1.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.93. 107,495,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 92,742,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 990.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.