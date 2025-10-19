Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 158,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $80.23.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.