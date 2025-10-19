Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 158,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $80.23.
Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
