FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,100 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the September 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Stock Performance

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 19.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $920,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 186,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 65,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

