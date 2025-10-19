Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Trading Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares were up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 245,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 99,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Providence Gold Mines Trading Up 28.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.67.

About Providence Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.