Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 81 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF $XNTK

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XNTK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

XNTK opened at $277.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.23. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $159.43 and a twelve month high of $284.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.23.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

