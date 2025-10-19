Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG Shares Acquired by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

