Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF $KORP

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 115.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $47.88 on Friday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

