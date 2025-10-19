Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF $PNQI Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 124.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000.
Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $54.50 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $791.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73.
Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Johnson & Johnson’s M&A Strategy Is the Real Story for Investors
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tesla: Some Analysts Are Calling for A 30% Drop—Time to Panic?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Hedge Funds Flip on the Dollar—A Buy Signal for These 3 Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.