Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF $PNQI Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 124.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $54.50 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $791.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.