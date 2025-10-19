Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 966 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,812,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,663,000 after buying an additional 14,240,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,706,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,574,000 after buying an additional 1,004,724 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,233,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 388,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 378,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $59.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

